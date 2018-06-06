HODGES TRIAL | Third day of testimony underway
YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors have returned to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the third day of testimony in the Kimani Hodges murder trial.
Hodges, 21, is accused of the Feb. 16, 2016, shooting death of Jason Fonseca, 20, in the driveway of Fonseca’s Ayers Street home.
Tuesday, jurors heard from crime scene personnel, ballistics experts and a former investigator for the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.
Testimony began Monday after jury selection. Visiting Judge H.F. Inderlied Jr. is hearing the case.
