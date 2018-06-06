Hodges' murder trial winding down in Mahoning County


June 6, 2018 at 3:11p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Both sides have rested in the Kimani Hodges murder trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Hodges, 21, is accused of the Feb.16, 2016, shooting death of 20-year-old Jason Fonseca outside Fonseca’s home.

Police and prosecutors said the two were arguing over a car.

Hodges did not testify in his own defense.

Visiting Judge H.F. Inerleid Jr. is hearing the case. Closing arguments will follow and the jury should begin deliberations Thursday.

