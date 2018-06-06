Game-changer: Private equity buys Rawlings
Associated Press
NEW YORK
The 131-year-old Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. is being sold to a private equity fund for about $395 million.
The iconic sports gear maker, which has outfitted children and pros alike is being acquired by a fund managed by Seidler Equity Partners.
Major League Baseball, which relies on Rawlings for official game balls, is a co-investor.
Newell Brands Inc. said Tuesday it was selling the company, founded in St. Louis in 1887, to better focus on its core brands. It recently sold its disposable cups and cutlery business for about $2.2 billion. The Hoboken, N.J., company owns Sharpie, Calphalon and Rubbermaid.
The sale is expected to close in the next two months.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 5, 2018 12:20 p.m.
Arby’s closes deal for Buffalo Wild Wings, forms new company
- January 30, 2018 midnight
Keurig to buy Dr Pepper Snapple Group
- November 27, 2017 9:42 a.m.
Meredith buying Time Inc. for about $1.8 billion
- October 16, 2017 6:32 p.m.
Weinstein Co., overwhelmed by backlash, may be up for sale
- April 4, 2018 6:50 p.m.
Smucker to buy company behind Rachael Ray dog food
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.