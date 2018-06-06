Former pastor pleads guilty to unlawful sex conduct with girl

Staff report

LISBON

Rodney McManus, 49, a former East Palestine church pastor, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 21 after pleading guilty Tuesday to a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with an underage girl.

McManus, former pastor of the New Life Outreach Church, had conducted services out of The Coffee Stop, which he owned, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

A Columbiana County grand jury indicted him in November 2017 on charges of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The sexual-battery charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement, however, the television station reported.

According to the criminal complaint, McManus became involved with a juvenile between age 13 and 16 in 2013.

The behavior went on for several years.

He is accused of touching the girl’s genital area and placing her hand on his genitals.