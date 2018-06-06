Day two wraps up in East Side murder trial

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Jurors in the Kimani Hodges homicide trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court saw photos of the crime scene and the victim.

Tuesday was the second day of the trial for Hodges, who is accused of the Feb. 16, 2016, shooting death of Jason Fonseca, 20, in the driveway of his Ayers Street home on the East Side.

Police and prosecutors say Fonseca was killed in an argument over a car.

The street was covered in about a foot of snow the day Fonseca was shot. Crime-scene personnel testified about photos of Fonseca they took amid the snow and slush.

Several of the photos show the body covered with a white sheet, but a few show Fonseca with the sheet off lying in the drive amid a pool of bloody slush from a fatal head wound. A pink blanket was underneath his head.

Fonseca’s mother and family members stifled sobs as they looked at the photos with the jury.

Police found 11 shell casings at the crime scene.

A former county coroner’s investigator testified via videotape that Fonseca was wearing boxer shorts and sandals despite the snow and cold weather. Fonseca had been inside his home before he came out to argue and he was shot.