Developer confirms plans to develop Meijer in Boardman

BOARDMAN — A development company that was denied a zone-change request by the township zoning commission Tuesday confirmed today it is pursuing the property at U.S. Route 224 and Lockwood Boulevard on behalf of super center chain Meijer.

“This property is being developed on behalf of Meijer,” said Al Bogna, vice president of real estate for Carnegie Management and Development Corp. “We are just going to follow through with the process as it relates to the trustee vote on Monday night.”

At a well-attended meeting Tuesday where some residents expressed concerns about the project’s impact on traffic and green space, the zoning commission voted down a request by Carnegie to rezone a small portion of the property from residential to commercial.

The issue will be taken up by the township board of trustees at its regular meeting Monday.

The retailer previously had not been identified by Carnegie, although township officials had said they suspected it was a Meijer.

One resident who attended Tuesday’s meeting and who is opposed to the proposal said he is concerned about additional traffic in an already busy area, the loss of green space, and the stress he believes it would put on safety services.

“It’s a residential area with a beautiful green space. Why would you want to tear it up?” said Stuart Rothman, who lives near the proposed project site.