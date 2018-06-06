Conference looks to empower parents

BOARDMAN

A conference this week will aim to empower and educate the parents of East High School students.

The East Parent Empowerment Conference runs Thursday and Friday at the Holiday Inn on South Avenue. There is no cost to attend, and meals are included.

A focus on parent, family and community engagement is one of the goals of CEO Krish Mohip’s strategic plan to improve the school district.

Carlos Christian of the Starts Within Organization, a Columbus-based nonprofit organization that works to reduce recidivism, is the keynote speaker.

The conference runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Anyone interested in attending may call the district’s Parent Pathways office at 330-740-8776 to check if space is available.

Court affirms denial of hearing

WARREN

The 11th District Court of Appeals has affirmed the decision of Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court that refused to allow convicted murderer Nathaniel Jackson to file a request for a new mitigation hearing in his case.

A mitigation hearing takes place in an Ohio aggravated-murder case when the defendant has the possibility of receiving the death penalty. The defendant is allowed to present witnesses in an effort to provide mitigating evidence regarding his or her personal history.

Jackson was sentenced to death for killing Robert Fingerhut in Fingerhut’s Howland home in 2001. His girlfriend, Donna Roberts, Fingerhut’s ex-wife, also was sentenced to death.

The two plotted Fingerhut’s death so Roberts could collect $500,000 in life-insurance proceeds, the appeals court said in a ruling it released Monday.

Ramp closure

AUSTINTOWN

The ramp from state Route 11 northbound to Interstate 80 eastbound will close from 11 tonight through 4 a.m. Thursday for pavement repairs.

A detour will direct traffic to I-80 westbound to state Route 46 to I-80 eastbound.

Boil advisory

BROOKFIELD

A boil advisory is in effect for Yankee Run Road and Lincoln Street until further notice, the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer’s Office reported Tuesday.

A boil advisory means that tap water used for drinking or ingestion should be boiled for three to five minutes.

