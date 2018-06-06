Champion schools get state EPA grant
Staff report
CHAMPION
Champion School District is among eight Ohio organizations receiving Ohio Environmental Protection Agency environmental- education grants.
The district will receive $5,000 to develop a storm-water control basin at the new Champion Middle School on Mahoning Avenue. The 1-acre basin will become an outdoor learning lab that adjoins the Little Brown bat habitat and wetlands, the EPA said in a news release.
The school district plans to invite speakers to talk with students and adults about storm water and environmental careers. Eight minigrants are being awarded statewide for a total of $27,433.
