Carnegie Management wants Boardman property to develop Meijer grocery

BOARDMAN

A development company that was denied a zone change request by the township zoning commission this week confirmed Wednesday it is pursuing the property at U.S. Route 224 and Lockwood Boulevard to build a Meijer grocery store.

“This property is being developed on behalf of Meijer,” said Al Bogna, vice president of real estate for Carnegie Management and Development Corp. “We are just going to follow through with the process as it relates to the trustee vote” that could occur as early as Monday.

At a meeting Tuesday attended by about 40 residents, the zoning commission voted 4-1 to reject a request by Carnegie to rezone a small portion of the property from residential to commercial.

One resident said he is concerned about additional traffic in an already busy area, the loss of green space, and the stress he believes it would put on safety services.

“It’s a residential area with a beautiful green space. Why would you want to tear it up?” said Stuart Rothman, who lives near the proposed project site.

“As it is now, that area is not designed to accommodate that many more cars,” he said.

He added: “I think the idea of a competitive grocery store in the area is something people would like,” Rothman said. “Sure, but what about Sparkle Market, a local company? What about Rulli Bros.? What about the local grocers who are going to suffer?”

Trustees have 20 days from that time to vote on the zone change, and could take it up at their regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Read more about the matter in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.