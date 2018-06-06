Brookfield boil-water advisory lifted
BROOKFIELD — The boil-water advisory that was issued for Yankee Run Road and Lincoln Street in the township has been lifted, the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer's Office announced today. Call 330-675-2775 for information or questions.
