Brookfield boil-water advisory lifted


June 6, 2018 at 5:11p.m.

BROOKFIELD — The boil-water advisory that was issued for Yankee Run Road and Lincoln Street in the township has been lifted, the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer's Office announced today. Call 330-675-2775 for information or questions.

