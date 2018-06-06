Baby back with mom; sex offender arrested

RALEIGH, N.C.

Following an anonymous tip, police rescued a kidnapped 7-month-old girl and arrested her father at a mobile home in North Carolina, nearly two days after he took the infant from her mother at knifepoint in Virginia, authorities said Tuesday.

A deputy entered the mobile home and “immediately grabbed her up and shielded her with great care,” Randolph County Sheriff Robert Graves told reporters hours later.

The moment brought an end to the massive search for the girl and her father, Carl Ray Kennedy, a 51-year-old sex offender with a long criminal history.

Emma and her mother, Kristen Murphy, were reunited at a hospital where the baby was examined, said Murphy’s sister, Amy Wyatt Metzger.

Miss America drops swimsuit portion

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition, saying it will no longer judge contestants on their appearance.

The competition began nearly 100 years ago in Atlantic City, N.J., as a bathing beauty contest designed to keep tourists coming to the seaside resort in the weekend after Labor Day.

We’re not going to judge you on your appearance because we are interested in what makes you you,” Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America who is head of the organization’s board of trustees, said while making the announcement Tuesday on “Good Morning America.” The changes will start with this year’s broadcast Sept. 9.

Hundreds of homes destroyed by lava

HONOLULU

Lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds more homes overnight, overtaking two oceanfront communities where residents were advised to evacuate last week, officials said Tuesday.

No injuries were reported as most residents heeded the advice to leave.

The latest lost homes were in addition to at least 117 others that were previously reported by officials since lava began spilling last month from cracks in the ground in a mostly rural district of the Big Island.

Activity heats up in Guatemala volcano

EL RODEO, Guatemala

Guatemala’s seismology and vulcanology institute says activity is increasing at the Volcano of Fire, which erupted Sunday and sent deadly flows of super-hot material boiling down its slopes and into nearby villages.

On Tuesday, strong explosions billowed ash up more than 16,000 feet above sea level and the dust was blowing east and northeast.

Guatemala’s National Institute of Forensic Sciences has raised the death toll from Sunday’s eruption of the Volcano of Fire to 75.

Authorities have not offered any estimate of how many people might still be missing. The institute says only 23 of the recovered bodies have been identified so far.

Iran informs UN of increase in nuclear enrichment capacity

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran has informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog it will increase its nuclear enrichment capacity within the limits set by the 2015 agreement with world powers.

The modest steps announced Tuesday appeared to be mainly aimed at signaling that Iran could resume its drive toward industrial-scale enrichment if the nuclear accord comes unraveled.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for Iran’s nuclear agency, was quoted by state TV as saying a letter was submitted to the International Atomic Energy Agency detailing the move.

Kamalvandi said Iran is “providing infrastructure and arrangements for high-speed and capacity in production of UF4 and UF6 gases as well as rotor of centrifuges.”

