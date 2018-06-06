METRO DIGEST || Assault after loud music

Assault after loud music

YOUNGSTOWN

A Hillman Street woman is in the Mahoning County jail after reports that she hit a woman in the face with a telephone who complained she was playing her music too loud.

Loretta Morris, 54, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court today on a felonious- assault charge.

Officers were called about 11 p.m. Monday to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Hillman on the South Side, where a woman there said Morris hit her with the phone because she complained that Morris was playing her music too loud.

The victim had a large bruise on her head, reports said.

TV, vehicle stolen

BOARDMAN

A township man returned home Monday to find his television and vehicle missing.

The man told police he left his Brookfield Avenue home about 8:30 a.m. Monday and returned at 11:30 a.m. when he noticed two of his three garage doors were open and his 2017 Ford Expedition was missing, according to a police report.

Police believe the burglars entered the home through an unlocked door, took the car keys from the kitchen and stole the vehicle. The victim also noticed various things misplaced throughout his home.

Probing cause of fire

YOUNGSTOWN

The cause of a fire at a 2516 Frost Ave. home that police said was the scene of several domestic-violence calls is under investigation.

Crews arrived just after midnight Tuesday at the East Side home. Shortly after, the roof caved in. Reports said an extra crew was called to the home to help fight the flames.

Police told firefighters they have responded to several domestic disputes at the home in the past. No one was in the dwelling, but it appeared to be recently occupied, reports said. Damage is listed at $12,500.

Mental evaluation

WARREN

A Newton Falls man will receive a mental-health evaluation before he is arraigned Friday in Warren Municipal Court on a felony inducing-panic charge.

Lance J. Strnad, 21, of Grand Boulevard, was taken to the Trumbull County jail Monday after being arrested at St. Joseph Warren Hospital on a warrant.

The charge was filed after police were called April 13 to River Gate High School, 458 Franklin St. SE, and advised that Strnad had called the school and told officials when his girlfriend arrived there, he was going to harm himself.

The girlfriend was at the school when police arrived, and she told police Strnad threatened to harm himself if she left home to go to school that day and had made similar threats before.

While police were speaking with her, Strnad called and said he was on the waterfall in Newton Falls and was going to jump.

He later allowed himself to be taken to the hospital, police said.

Woman hurt in crash

WARREN

A city woman was injured in a 6:42 a.m. crash Tuesday at the intersection of Parkman and North Leavitt roads.

A Warren police report says the 47-year-old woman was in the right lane northbound on Parkman and turned left in front of a tractor-trailer in an attempt to turn left onto Leavitt Road.

The front of the second vehicle collided with the left rear of the woman’s vehicle, causing it to spin out and slam into a lightpost.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Trumbull Regional Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 65-year-old Youngstown man, was not injured.

Man shot while walking

YOUNGSTOWN

A 29-year-old Warren man who was dropped off about 4:05 p.m. Monday at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee told police he had no idea what happened to him or who shot him.

Reports said he told police he was “walking somewhere on Glenwood Avenue” on the South Side when he was shot. He called a woman from Mineral Ridge to drive him to the hospital, reports said. The man was uncooperative with authorities, reports said.

Monthly siren tests

HERMITAGE, PA.

The Hermitage Fire Department will conduct the monthly test of the Shenango Valley weather-warning sirens at 10 a.m. Thursday. The test will include activation of the Clark, Farrell, Sharpsville, Shenango Township, West Middlesex and Wheatland weather sirens. Citizens are asked to disregard the sirens during the test.

Waterline-project bids

HUBBARD

City council passed a resolution this week to advertise for bids for a waterline-replacement project on state Route 304 and West Liberty Street.

Councilwoman Lisha Pompili-Baumiller, head of council’s economic development committee, announced Woodland Cellars on North Main Street is selling its wine and mead from Thursdays to Sundays. Woodland Cellars, which plans to have its grand opening within the next couple months, will have another soft opening from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday.