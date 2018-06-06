Agenda Thursday

Brookfield Township trustees, 3:30 p.m., special meeting, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Mahoning County Commissioners, 10 a.m., board meeting, hearing room, Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 11 a.m., staff meeting, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Powerstown Block Watch, 7 p.m., Faith Community Covenant Church, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown.

Youngstown City Council, 5 p.m., public health committee, caucus room, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.