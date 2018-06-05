Charges filed in 711 accident that killed 3

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The driver of a van that drove the wrong way in February on state Route 711 and collided with a tractor-trailer, killing three people in the van, is facing felony aggravated- vehicular homicide charges.

Kanosha Bason, 25, of Warren, was charged with three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving without a license in the crash that killed her children Noreyion Bason, 7, and Nialaisha Bason, 5, and her 32-year-old brother Cedrick Lyons in a crash Feb. 23.

U.S. Marshals were looking for Bason late Monday afternoon as she has yet to be taken into custody.

Reports said Bason was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Gypsy Lane exit ramp when she collided with the truck. The truck driver was treated for minor injuries.

The children were in the back of the van and her brother was in the front when they were killed.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated for minor injuries.

Bason was treated for injuries as well. Police have been waiting for toxicology reports before bringing the case to prosecutors to decide what charges, if any, should be filed.

Patrolman Brian Booksing of the police department’s Accident Investigation Unit said toxicology tests showed Bason had levels of marijuana and cocaine in her system. He said the levels were “high.” Booksing said tests showed Bason also had alcohol in her system at the time of the crash.

Booksing said Bason was not very cooperative with investigators and they were not able to ask her why she was driving the wrong way on the freeway.

The fact that Bason had levels of drugs in her system are the aggravating factors in the charges, which makes them second-degree felonies. The maximum sentence for a second-degree felony is eight years in prison.