Warren police investigating multiple fractures suffered by baby, 7 weeks old
Staff report
WARREN
Police are investigating how a 7-week-old baby received life-threatening injuries, including fractures of the jaw, both sides of the skull, collarbone and tibia, as well as a brain bleed and two older rib fractures.
The boy, whose address is on Berkshire Drive Southeast in the Candlelight Apartments off North Road, is expected to survive, but is in the pediatric intensive care unit of Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron.
Capt. Rob Massucci, Warren Police Department’s chief of detectives, who called the injuries “pretty alarming,” said the police department was alerted by hospital officials at 9 p.m. Saturday after the baby’s mother took him to the hospital. A detective responded to the hospital to investigate.
The mother and later the baby’s father, who both live with the child, were interviewed. No charges have been filed, but Massucci said they “have some good leads.”
“The list of injuries and broken bones, if it were on an adult, that would be extreme, let alone for a 7-week-old baby,” Massucci said, adding that police believe the injuries are a result of the baby being “physically abused.”
The brain bleed is apparently not life-threatening, and “as of right now, the baby seems to be doing OK. I’m not a doctor ... but at least right now, it appears the baby is going to survive.”
Because the child has new and older injuries, “This has obviously happened in the past. This hasn’t just happened overnight. When they X-rayed the baby, there’s reasons they can tell one’s fresh and one’s new. This definitely has been an ongoing situation.”
There is another child living in the home, but that child does not appear to be a victim of abuse, Massucci said.
