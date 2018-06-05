'Uncooperative' man has no idea who shot him


June 5, 2018 at 10:43a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 29-year-old Warren man who was dropped off about 4:05 p.m. Monday at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee told police he had no idea what happened to him or who shot him.

Reports told police he was "walking somewhere on Glenwood Avenue" when he was shot. He called a woman from Mineral Ridge to drive him to the hospital, reports said.

The man was very uncooperative, reports said.

