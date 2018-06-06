Trumbull Dems re-elect Polivka, who addressed recent criticism

WARREN

Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka was selected to serve another four years as the county's Democratic Party chairman, but he first addressed criticism of “the way we make decisions.”

Polivka came under fire for a full-page Democratic Party advertisement before the primary that was described as inaccurate and for the party’s process for selecting a replacement coroner after Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk died.

“They can find dissent anywhere, any organization, but I think you are unified, and we are all working together to move forward in November,” Polivka said.

Polivka said he likes the track record the party has had in recent years.

In addition to party chairman, the two other top positions also were unopposed – Kathy DiCristofaro of Niles was selected to serve a second term as vice chairwoman, and Karen Zehr of Howland was chosen secretary to replace former Niles mayor Ralph Infante, who went to prison last month after being convicted of 22 criminal charges.

Read more about the meetiing in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.