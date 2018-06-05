Today's crime memo: There's no loud music in jail
YOUNGSTOWN — A Hillman Street woman is in the Mahoning County jail after reports said she hit a woman who complained she was playing her music too loud.
Loretta Morris is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Wednesday. She is charged with felonious assault.
Officers were called about 11 p.m. Monday to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Hillman Street, where a woman there said Morris hit her with the phone because she complained that Morros was playing her music too loud.
The victim had a large bruise on her head, reports said.
