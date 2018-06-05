Thieves take Boardman man's vehicle, TV

BOARDMAN — A township man returned home Monday to find his television and vehicle missing.

The man told police he left his Brookfield Avenue home at about 8:30 a.m. Monday and returned at 11:30 a.m.. The main door entering his family room was left unlocked.

When he returned home, he noticed two of his three garage doors were open and his 2017 Ford Expedition was missing, according to a police report.

Police believe the burglars entered the home, took the car keys from the kitchen and stole the vehicle. The victim also noticed various things misplaced throughout his home.

No arrests have been made at this time.