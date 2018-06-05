South Dakota philanthropist gives $100 million to nonprofit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota businessman and philanthropist said today he is donating $100 million to the National University System, a nonprofit that focuses on education and philanthropy initiatives.

The donation by T. Denny Sanford is the largest in the nonprofit's history and comes a year after Sanford gave $28 million to the network, which supports students looking for alternative ways to learn.

The new gift will expand the system's Sanford Harmony program, which aims to help preschool through elementary school students learn to work together and respect one another by decreasing stereotyping, bullying and aggression.

"Denny's vision of creating a better world starts with addressing these issues at the youngest ages, and it could not come at a more crucial time when the nation faces increasing challenges in our schools, homes and in the workplace," said Michael Cunningham, chancellor of the National University System.