METRO DIGEST || YSU prof in Akron art exhibit

Pizza order results in felony charge

BOARDMAN

An unauthorized pizza order ended up delivering felony charges to a Youngs-town woman. Delphine Black, 29, of East Judson Avenue, showed up at Papa John’s to pick up an order made with someone else’s credit card, according to a police report. Black told police she and the victim were close friends, and she copied her credit-card number.

The $7.99 pizza order resulted in a misdemeanor charge of misuse of a credit card along with felony charges of telecommunications fraud and identity fraud.

Black also had warrants out of Trumbull County on a probation violation and two felony theft of drugs charges.

Man faces charge of public indecency

GIRARD

Dustin Beach of Girard, 32, is scheduled to be arraigned in court today on a public indecency charge.

Police said he stood at the intersection of East Liberty Street and Stewart Avenue and exposed his genitals to drivers about 4:50 a.m. May 25. He wore just a bathrobe with the front open. He told police somebody was in his house and his girlfriend was in danger. Police checked his home, and his girlfriend said nobody was there.

Beach then admitted he used cocaine before the incident, the report said.

Man pleads in crash

WARREN

Irving R. Russ, who served 10 years in prison for leaving the scene of an accident that caused the paralysis of a child who later died, was arrested Sunday on a criminal-damaging charge.

Russ, 43, pleaded not guilty today in Warren Municipal Court. Bond was set at $100. Police were called at 6:41 p.m. by a woman who said she needed help getting her car back from Russ, her ex-boyfriend, on Bock Court Southwest. Russ gave the car back, but threw the woman’s clothes and other items into the yard, police said.

Russ was convicted of leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of tampering with evidence for a 2004 crash at North Road and U.S. Route 422 that left Annie Lee, 11, a quadriplegic. Lee died two years later after being treated for a brain infection.

Russ was released from prison in October 2016.

