Ohio’s high court rules that Campbell not liable for 2013 crash
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court ruled against a woman who said foliage obscured her view of a stop sign in Campbell which led her to run the stop sign and hit another car.
Judith Pelletier claimed she did not see the stop sign because trees or large bushes were growing between the street and sidewalk, which caused her Aug. 26, 2013 crash on Sanderson Avenue.
Justice Sharon L. Kennedy wrote that while political subdivisions are not immune from lawsuits involving traffic accidents caused by negligence, the stop sign was in good repair and the foliage was not on the stop sign, so the city had no obligation to remove it.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 4, 2017 1:12 p.m.
Lawsuit over Pennsylvania municipal building mass shooting is tossed
- February 18, 2018 4:39 p.m.
Chardon school administrators not liable in shooting
- August 30, 2016 12:53 p.m.
Ohio court rules that immunity law covers nonmedical help
- May 2, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Woman sentenced in Russo fatal crash
- December 13, 2017 1:30 p.m.
Change-of-plea hearing scheduled for woman charged in Youngstown firefighter’s death
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.