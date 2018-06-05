Ohio’s high court rules that Campbell not liable for 2013 crash

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court ruled against a woman who said foliage obscured her view of a stop sign in Campbell which led her to run the stop sign and hit another car.

Judith Pelletier claimed she did not see the stop sign because trees or large bushes were growing between the street and sidewalk, which caused her Aug. 26, 2013 crash on Sanderson Avenue.

Justice Sharon L. Kennedy wrote that while political subdivisions are not immune from lawsuits involving traffic accidents caused by negligence, the stop sign was in good repair and the foliage was not on the stop sign, so the city had no obligation to remove it.