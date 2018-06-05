Officials investigate Frost Avenue fire scene
YOUNGSTOWN — The cause of a fire at a 2516 Frost Ave. home that police said was the scene of several domestic violence calls is under investigation.
Crews arrived just after midnight today and found the home engulfed in flames. Shortly after, the roof caved in. Reports said an extra crew was called to the home to help fight the flames.
Police told firefighters they have responded to several domestic disputes at the home in the past. No one appeared home when the fire struck but the home appeared to be recently occupied, reports said.
Damage is listed at $12,500.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 14, 2017 8:43 a.m.
Vacant Stiles Avenue house burned to the ground
- December 1, 2016 9:02 a.m.
Woman hospitalized after vacant house fire
- December 11, 2017 10:10 a.m.
Domestic violence calls keep city police busy
- December 12, 2017 8:53 a.m.
2 jump from roof to escape North Side fire
- February 27, 2017 12:22 p.m.
Sunday fire at North Side home under investigation
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.