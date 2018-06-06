Mahoning GOP chair re-elected but says he won't serve full term

BOARDMAN

Mahoning County Republicans overwhelmingly re-elected Mark Munroe their party chairman for a third term, but he said he may not serve all four years.

Republican precinct committee members voted 93-10 for Munroe over Jim Murphy at their Tuesday reorganizational meeting.

The members also voted to have Thomas McCabe, county elections board deputy director, serve as first vice chairman as he beat Corrine Sanderson for that spot 86-17. Jill Downie, an elections board clerk, was elected second vice chairwoman, defeating David Shaffer 66-37.

Munroe said: “At some point I’m going to be stepping down. At some point there is a need for transition. I can’t predict when that would be. I felt it was important to run this time."

