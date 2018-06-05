Liberty trustees discuss selling property, paving, personnel changes

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

LIBERTY

Township trustees agreed to sell property, including motor vehicles and road machinery and equipment that’s not needed for public use or is unfit for use.

The sales measure, unanimously approved Monday, enables the property to be sold on www.govdeals.com. Any profit made will go to the general fund.

Trustees also passed a resolution to request bids to resurface Country Club Drive, although Trustee Jodi Stoyak voted no on the resolution.

Bids are being sought to determine if a contractor could resurface that road for a cheaper price than the county estimated. If there are no attractive bids, trustees may use a temporary fix on the road until they resurface more damaged roads as planned, Trustee Arnie Clebone said.

“It could be a basis of moving it up on the priority list, or it may not be,” he said.

A member of the Youngstown Country Club told Clebone he could be contracted to resurface it at half the price the county estimated.

Stoyak said she opposed the resolution because she believes the township should stick to prioritizing the roads based on the county’s assessment.

“I liked the engineer’s report because it takes the politics out of making a decision,” she said.

The county prioritized roads, including Northgate Avenue, Keefer Road and Mansell Drive, above Youngstown Country Club Drive.

Trustees also approved a resolution to appoint township laborer Tim Monroe to the interim senior road foreman position, since Gino Bidinotto resigned. Stoyak opposed the resolution.

Before he worked as a laborer for the township, Monroe was township road superintendent for 32 years.

Stoyak said there were some issues, including a lack of communication between him and other employees when he was superintendent, but she hopes things go well.

Monroe’s pay will not increase for the position.