Jurors see crime scene photos in Hodges murder trial
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Jurors in the Kimani Hodges homicide trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court saw photos of the crime scene and the victim.
Tuesday was the second day of the trial for Hodges, who is accused of the Feb. 16, 2016, shooting death of Jason Fonseca, 20, in the driveway of his Ayers Street home on the East Side.
Police and prosecutors say Fonseca was killed in an argument over a car.
The street was covered in about a foot of snow the day Fonseca was shot.
Read more about the case in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
