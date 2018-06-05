METRO DIGEST || Teen’s robbery arrest

Interstate 680 crash sends 3 to hospital

YOUNGSTOWN

A head-on crash on Interstate 680 sent three to the hospital Monday night.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner TV-21 WFMJ reported that a driver lost control of their vehicle on the I-680 North exit ramp to South Avenue.

The vehicle crossed a grass patch before driving into oncoming traffic on the I-680 on-ramp from South Avenue where it collided with another car carrying a pregnant woman and a teenager.

The three involved in the crash were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Authorities said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The South Avenue ramp was closed immediately after the crash but was reopened by 10:30 p.m.

YSU prof in exhibit

YOUNGSTOWN

Dragana Crnjak, Youngstown State University associate art professor, is one of three Northeast Ohio artists whose work is featured in a contemporary exhibition titled “Frameworks” that continues through Sept. 9 at the Akron Art Museum on South High Street.

Crnjak created two paintings and a wall drawing for the exhibit. Her work was partially funded by a Dean’s Summer Faculty Innovation Grant from the YSU College of Creative Arts and Communications. A recipient of three Individual Excellence Awards from the Ohio Arts Council, Crnjak was also awarded a Virginia Museum of Fine Art Professional Fellowship in drawing.

“Frameworks” spotlights regional artists selected by the museum’s chief curator, Ellen Rudolph, for their significant contributions to contemporary culture.

Teen’s robbery arrest

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said an armed robber Sunday evening chased two employees of the Oak Street Dollar General store to a locked room in the back of the store and then tried in vain to open the door.

Officers were called to the store about 9 p.m., where the two employees told them they saw the suspect run into the store with a handgun, so they locked themselves in a back room. Witnesses told police they saw the suspect run out of the store and take off a black, hooded sweatshirt.

Police found the suspect at Oak Street and Medina Avenue and the sweatshirt and a handgun behind a nearby home. The teen was taken to the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Robber pleads guilty

WARREN

Darryl V. Jackson, 57, of Beck Street Southeast, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of aggravated robbery and one of kidnapping and will be sentenced in about five weeks for using scissors while robbing Life Storage, 3942, Youngstown Road on Dec. 30.

Jackson could get about 30 years in prison.

Howland police said Jackson threatened to stab a female employee if she didn’t give him money from the cash register. He also demanded her car keys and forced her out the back of the store and into the rear parking area, but she got away.

Man reports being robbed of $504

WARREN

A city man, 62 reported being robbed of $504 in cash, a cell phone and wallet by two males about 6 a.m. Friday along West Market Street just west of Courthouse Square.

The man said he had taken cash from an ATM machine in the nearby Sunoco gas station, and the two suspects followed him from the gas station. A receipt showed he got the cash at 5:23 a.m.

The two pushed him to the ground and robbed him near an apartment building and left. The victim was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment of pain.

Witnesses said they saw two males running toward Buckeye Street Northwest.

Heroin suspected

BOARDMAN

Blood tests have yet to confirm the suspicion that a man who ran his car into a building last week was on heroin.

Daniel Garman, 24, of Boardman crashed into an Applecrest Court apartment building about 9:30 Wednesday, according to a police report.

Paramedics said they used two doses of Narcan to revive Garman when they arrived at the scene.

Police found the bottom of a soda can in his car which appeared to have been used to cook heroin, the report said.

Garman faces charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Farmers Market to open June 13

YOUNGSTOWN

The Downtown Youngstown Farmers Market will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13 at the B&O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave.

The market, which takes place the second Wednesday each month through October, is open to the public and offers locally grown produce.

The market is an ongoing partnership between the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and Mercy Health Youngstown.

“Bringing access to fresh fruits and vegetables is incredibly impactful for those throughout our community,” said Saralee Greenfield, nutrition educator at Mercy Health.

Ridge Road closed

FOWLER

Until further notice, Ridge Road is closed to culvert replacement. The recommended detour route is east on Bradley Brownlee Road, south on state Route 193 and west on Everett Hull Road.

YSU planetarium attracts most visitors in decade

YOUNGSTOWN

More than 10,000 visitors attended public shows this season at Youngstown State University’s Ward Beecher Planetarium, the most in more than a decade.

The planetarium hosted 10,062 people at 122 free Friday and Saturday shows from Sept. 22 through May 26, averaging 82 visitors per show. That’s up from 7,110 in the previous season and the first time since 2003-04 that the planetarium has topped 10,000 attendees.

In addition to the public shows, the planetarium hosted 167 field trip programs, with 6,867 elementary school students throughout the region.

Curt Spivey, planetarium engineer, attributed the increase to the planetarium’s new SkySkan Definiti Video system.

For information, visit wbplanetarium.org/.

Report features YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s Office of Assessment has been recognized for its use of data from the National Survey of Student Engagement.

NSSE, which surveys first-year and senior students at hundreds of four-year colleges and universities across the nation, highlights YSU’s data conversations in its annual report as an example of good use of the survey results.

The seven, hour-long data conversation events provided the opportunity to generate recommendations for improving campus practices. Recommendations included offering more support for faculty of color who are mentoring students of color and staff efforts to facilitate a diverse perspectives project in their area.

Visit cms.ysu.edu/administrative-offices/assessment/assessment-home for more information.

Olde Car Club show

BOARDMAN

The Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club will host its 40th annual car show and flea market, “Cars in the Park” from 9 to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road. The show will take place rain or shine and includes free parking. The vendors gate will open at 8:30 a.m.

A portion of the money raised will benefit children. This year’s beneficiary is Nora Sabella, a 4-year-old Poland girl who has stage four high-risk neuroblastoma. The event will feature door prizes, 48 awards, activities, food, face-painting, dash plaques, a 50-50 drawing, basket auction, DJ Thomas John and a kids corner.

Pre-registration deadline is July 31. T-shirts will be given to all pre-registered participants. Call 330-518-9338 or visit www.mvocc.com for information.

Ex-inmate pleads to drug-dealing

WARREN

A former Trumbull Correctional Institution inmate has pleaded guilty to six drug-related charges and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity for drug dealing at the prison from January to November 2015.

Joel C. White, 32, who is in the Trumbull County jail, will be sentenced June 25 in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. Prosecutors agreed to recommend no more than three years in prison.

He pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Peter Kontos to the corruption charge, plus aggravated drug trafficking, drug trafficking, theft of drugs and illegally conveying drugs into a prison. He could get more than 11 years in prison.

A co-defendant, Jacklyn E. Cropper, 40, of Canton, a former pharmacist, is also indicted on the same charges. Her case is pending.

Her pharmacy license was suspended in December 2015 and her license remains inactive.