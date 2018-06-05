HUNDLEY CASE | Sweeney to decide life or death today

YOUNGSTOWN — Judge Maureen Sweeney is expected today to decide if Lance Hundley should be sentenced to death for the Nov. 6, 2015, beating and strangulation death of Erika Huff, 41, in her Cleveland Street home.

Jurors last week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court recommended to Judge Sweeney that Hundley receive the death penalty for the death of Huff. She can accept their recommendation or sentence Hundley to life in prison with no parole or life in prison with parole eligibility after 30 years or 25 years, respectively.

Hundley, 48, of Warren, was convicted May 21 by the same jury of aggravated murder, attempted murder for the beating of Huff’s mother, Denise Johnson and aggravated arson for trying to set the home and Huff’s body on fire.

Under Ohio law, jurors found that Hundley was eligible to be sentenced to death because he killed or tried to kill two or more people during the same course of conduct.

Hundley testified on his own behalf during the trial, saying that he he was awakened by an intruder that killed Huff and that Johnson and her husband were also in on the crime.