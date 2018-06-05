HODGES CASE | Grim crime scene photos shown to jurors

YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors hearing testimony in the Kimani Hodges murder trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas are being shown crime scene photos of the body of victim Jason Fonseca in the drive of his Ayers Street home.

Hodges, 21, is accused of the murder of Fonseca, 20, on Feb. 16, 2016.

The street was covered in about a foot of snow the day Fonseca was shot. Crime scene personnel testified about photos of Fonseca they took amid the snow and slush.

Several of the photos show the body covered with a white sheet, but a few show Fonseca with the sheet off lying in the drive amid a pool of bloody slush from a fatal head wound. A pink blanket was underneath his head.

Fonseca's mother and family members stifled sobs as they looked at the photos with the jury.

Fonseca's mother left court hunched over in tears when the photos of the body without the sheet were shown to the jury.

Police found 11 shell casings at the crime scene.