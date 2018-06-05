Fabulous Flashbacks, Jeff Lorber concerts set for downtown
YOUNGSTOWN — Two concerts on Central Square downtown have been announced, both part of the Summer Festival of the Arts weekend.
The Fabulous Flashbacks will perform July 6, and jazz keyboard artist and composer Jeff Lorber on July 7.
Tickets for the Flashbacks are $15 at the gate ($12 in advance at ticketmaster.com). Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Lorber will headline the Wine and Jazz Festival. Tickets are $10 at the gate or at ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
