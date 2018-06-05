Dr. Wang joins ACH

AKRON

Sihe Wang, PhD., has joined Akron Children’s Hospital as director of clinical laboratories. Dr. Wang oversees the hospital’s clinical laboratories, ensuring that high quality clinical, research and teaching services are provided through physicians and clinical and administrative staff. The hospital’s clinical labs perform about 550,000 tests annually.

Dr. Wang earned his doctorate in pharmacy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill. He was a postdoctoral fellow in clinical chemistry at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C., and received his postdoctoral training at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. He also has a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from the University of Science and Technology of China and is a diplomate of the American Board of Clinical Chemistry.

Before joining Akron Children’s, Dr. Wang served as head of the section of clinical biochemistry at the Cleveland Clinic since 2006. He was also director of the clinical biochemistry fellowship training program at the Cleveland Clinic and a professor of clinical chemistry at Cleveland State University.

Dr. Wang resides in Pepper Pike with his wife, Melissa, and son, Henry.

OHA recognized

COLUMBUS

The American Hospital Association announced the Ohio Hospital Association Institute for Health Innovation will be recognized as an honorable mention for its top-quality award for quality programs that reduced Ohio’s sepsis mortality and 30-day hospital readmissions saving more than 6,700 lives over three years.

In the first two years of the OHA statewide sepsis initiative, Ohio hospitals reduced sepsis mortality by 15 percent by the end of 2017, saving 2,133 lives. OHA’s federally-supported quality initiative reduced 30-day all-cause, all-payer readmissions by 28 percent from 2014-2017 by focusing on three core issues — Clostridium difficile (C. diff), surgical site infections and central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI).

AHA’s Dick Davidson Quality Milestone Award for Allied Association Leadership, given to state, regional or metropolitan hospital associations that demonstrate leadership and innovation in quality improvement and contribute to national health care improvement efforts, will be presented July 26 at the 2018 AHA Leadership Summit in San Diego. OHA received honorable mention for this award in 2017 and 2016.