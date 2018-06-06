Design panel approves plan for smoking shelters

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Design Review Board unanimously approved a plan to install smoking shelters for employees at 20 Federal Place in a nearby parking lot.

Jennifer Jones, program coordinator at Green Youngstown, gave a presentation to the board Tuesday morning about the need for the shelter.

“We know people aren’t going to stop smoking. We’re just trying to get them to do it legally,” Jones said.

Jones is referring to employees of the tenants at 20 Federal Place in downtown Youngstown who smoke just outside the doors to the building.

A city ordinance prohibits people from smoking within 20 feet of building entrances.

Under Jones’ proposal, the shelter – an out-of-use bus shelter given to the city by the Western Reserve Transit Authority – will be placed in a city-maintained parking lot on the corner of Commerce and Phelps streets.

