Columbiana County elections board meets Wednesday


June 5, 2018 at 12:46p.m.

LISBON — Columbiana County Board of Elections will meet in special session at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the board office, 7989 Dickey Drive Suite 3. On the agenda is discussion on a tie vote in the May primary election.

