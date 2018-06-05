Columbiana County elections board meets Wednesday
LISBON — Columbiana County Board of Elections will meet in special session at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the board office, 7989 Dickey Drive Suite 3. On the agenda is discussion on a tie vote in the May primary election.
