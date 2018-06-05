UPDATE | Car strikes dry cleaners building in Boardman

BOARDMAN — A seamstress at Dutchess Cleaners on Boardman-Poland Road was standing at the counter when a car came crashing through the window.

“It was not stopping,” said Adriana D’Amore.

A woman driving a BMW turned toward the building and drove into the store.

A customer who was at the counter was trapped between the car and the wall, but D’Amore said he was not injured.

Police said there was no indication that the driver was drunk or texting while driving.

They believe she was pulling into a parking spot when she hit the accelerator instead of the brake.