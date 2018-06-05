BUSINESS DIGEST || Realty Towers sold by NYO for $2M

Realty Towers sold by NYO for $2M

YOUNGSTOWN

Realty Tower Apartments, a downtown 23-unit building, was sold for $2 million by a subsidiary of NYO Property Group.

The sale by Management Parking LLC, the NYO subsidiary, to YO Properties 47 LLC of the 88-year-old building was finalized Friday. NYO is headed by Dominic Marchionda.

The members of YO Properties cannot be determined by the online filing on the Mahoning County Auditor’s website.

The 13-story building was transformed in 2009 from a vacant structure into upscale downtown apartments.

It was purchased in December 2000 for $540,000 by USA Parking Inc. and transferred in April 2001 to Management Parking.

Tim Hortons eyeing Liberty Township

LIBERTY

Tim Hortons representatives spoke with township Administrator Pat Ungaro and Jim Rodway, head of the zoning department, Monday morning about potentially developing a Tim Hortons cafe on Goldie Road near Walmart.

The company has not taken out a building permit yet.

Board to tour Tech Belt center

WARREN

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments will host its Citizens Advisory Board meeting, open to the public, at 6 p.m. Thursday.

CAB will tour the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, 125 W. Market St. in Warren. Tour participants will get to see a battery test module and a power grid simulator, as well as other resources and spaces for entrepreneurs and start-ups.

For information on CAB, contact Sara Daugherty at 235-254-1505 or sdaugherty@eastgatecog.org.

Home Savings donates $5K to Butler for camp

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings donated a check for $5,000 to The Butler Institute of American Art. The funds will be used to support the Summer Visual Arts Day Camp 2018.

“This support from Home Savings will provide scholarships for about 25 students with special needs or with an economic disadvantage,” said Rebecca Davis, Butler development director in a news release Monday.

For information about The Butler Institute of American Art, call 330-743-1107 or visit ButlerArt.com.

Starbucks’ Schultz is stepping down

NEW YORK

Starbucks Corp.’s Howard Schultz is stepping down as executive chairman of the coffee company he helped transform into a global brand, and he says public service may be in his future.

Schultz, 64, says he is considering a range of options. He had endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton before the last presidential election and had sometimes deflected questions about whether he would run for office.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 48.691.05

Aqua America, .20 34.39 -0.32

Avalon Holdings,2.26-0.04

Chemical Bank, .2857.510.62

Community Health Sys, .213.91-0.06

Cortland Bancorp, .1122.400.00

Farmers Nat., .0715.85 0.10

First Energy, .36 33.80-0.40

Fifth/Third, .1631.010.25

First Niles Financial, .059.500.00

FNB Corp., .1213.540.10

General Motors, .3843.72.052

General Electric, .1213.69-0.40

Huntington Bank, .11 15.280.09

iHeartMedia Inc., ——

JP Morgan Chase, .56108.37-0.03

Key Corp, .1119.910.16

LaFarge, 2.01— —

Macy’s, .38 37.081.52

Parker Hannifin, .76172.21-0.50

PNC, .75146.381.26

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88162.531.73

Stoneridge 30.83 -1.06

United Comm. Fin., .06 10.700.13

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.