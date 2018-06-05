Bush out of hospital

BIDDEFORD, Maine

Former President George H.W. Bush has left a Maine hospital after more than a week of treatment for low blood pressure and fatigue.

A Bush spokesman tweeted Monday that the president “deeply” appreciates the care and good wishes he has received. Spokesman Jim McGrath also told The Associated Press that Bush is “back to his old self” and looking forward to a summer with family and friends.

The 93-year-old Bush was admitted to the hospital May 27 and was released Monday.

Melania makes 1st appearance after kidney procedure

WASHINGTON

First lady Melania Trump attended a White House event honoring Gold Star families Monday in her first appearance in more than three weeks after a kidney procedure.

The first lady joined the president at a reception to honor families of those killed during military service. Out of respect for the families, the White House did not allow journalists to cover the event, meaning the first lady was seen in the flesh only by the families and administration officials who attended.

It’s the second year the Trumps have opened the White House to Gold Star families.

Facing charges involving espionage

SALT LAKE CITY

A former U.S. intelligence officer was charged with attempted espionage after being accused of trying to sell secrets to China, the Justice Department announced Monday.

In a 41-page felony complaint, prosecutors claimed Syracuse, Utah, resident Ron Rockwell Hansen, 58, was paid up to $800,000 over several years for passing along technology and information about U.S. military and intelligence issues.

Several years after he left the U.S. government, he purportedly attended trade conferences on behalf of China and shared information he gathered with officials connected to Chinese intelligence. Charging documents also allege he transferred forensic software worth several thousand dollars, in violation of export controls.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Police: Fired worker killed boss with hatchet

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

A man remained at large Monday after using a hatchet to kill his former boss, who was leading a workout routine at his fitness center, Tennessee authorities said.

Nashville police tweeted that 36-year-old Domenic Micheli will be charged with murder.

They say 46-year-old Joel Paavola was helping clients with a workout Monday morning when Micheli used a hatchet and another bladed instrument to kill him at The Balance Training center, at a shopping center in the Belle Meade community. Paavola had fired Micheli about 14 months ago, police said.

First Saudi women get driving licenses

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia issued its first driver’s licenses to 10 women Monday as the kingdom prepared to lift the world’s only ban on women driving in three weeks, but some who campaigned for the right to drive remain under arrest.

A government statement said the 10 women who were issued licenses already held driving licenses from other countries, including the U.S., U.K., Lebanon and Canada. They took a brief driving test and eye exam before being issued the licenses at the General Department of Traffic in the capital, Riyadh. International media were not present for the event.

Other women across the country have been preparing for the right to drive on June 24 by taking driving courses on female-only college campuses.

