Boil advisory in effect for portion of Brookfield


June 5, 2018 at 5:21p.m.

BROOKFIELD — A boil advisory is in effect for Yankee Run Road and Lincoln Street until further notice, the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer’s Office reported today.

A boil advisory means that tap water used for drinking or ingestion should be boiled for three to five minutes.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$469000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$309000