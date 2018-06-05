Boil advisory in effect for portion of Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — A boil advisory is in effect for Yankee Run Road and Lincoln Street until further notice, the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer’s Office reported today.
A boil advisory means that tap water used for drinking or ingestion should be boiled for three to five minutes.
