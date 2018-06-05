BREAKING: Immigration agents arrest 114 in landscaper sting

Board approves smoking shelter across from 20 Federal Place


June 5, 2018 at 9:32a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Design Review Board approved a plan to install a smoking shelter across the street from 20 Federal Place in downtown Youngstown.

The shelter will be in a city maintained parking lot at the corner of Phelps Street and Commerce Street.

