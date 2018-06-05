Belmont Stakes celebration at Hollywood Gaming Race Course
AUSTINTOWN — Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course will celebrate Saturday’s 150th running of the Belmont Stakes with a drive-through betting window from 1 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., an outdoor grilling tent with a bar, and a large projection screen outdoors broadcasting the race.
Post time is 6:37 p.m. for the Stakes, at which Justify will attempt to become the 13th Triple Crown winner.
Guests can watch and wager on all of the day’s races from Belmont Park, which begin at 11:35 a.m., inside Hollywood Gaming, while enjoying live entertainment, dining specials and more.
Advance wagering on the Belmont Stakes begins Friday at noon inside Hollywood Gaming.
