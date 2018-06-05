Agenda Wednesday
Jackson Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., special meeting, administration building, 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.
Lowellville school board, 5 p.m., athletic committee, library, 52 Rocket Place.
McDonald Board of Zoning Appeals, 6 p.m., Community Room, 500 Ohio Ave.
Poland Township trustees, 4 p.m., special meeting, followed by 6 p.m. regular meeting, government center, 3339 Dobbins Road.
Struthers City Council, 6 p.m., municipal building, 6 Elm St.
Western Reserve Joint Fire District, 7:30 p.m., board of trustees, fire station No. 92, 7619 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Poland.
Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.
