Agenda Wednesday

June 5, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Jackson Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., special meeting, administration building, 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Lowellville school board, 5 p.m., athletic committee, library, 52 Rocket Place.

McDonald Board of Zoning Appeals, 6 p.m., Community Room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Poland Township trustees, 4 p.m., special meeting, followed by 6 p.m. regular meeting, government center, 3339 Dobbins Road.

Struthers City Council, 6 p.m., municipal building, 6 Elm St.

Western Reserve Joint Fire District, 7:30 p.m., board of trustees, fire station No. 92, 7619 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Poland.

Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

