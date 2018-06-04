YSU art prof's work in Akron Art Museum exhibit
YOUNGSTOWN
Dragana Crnjak, Youngstown State University associate art professor, is one of three Northeast Ohio artists whose work is featured in a contemporary exhibition titled “Frameworks” that continues through Sept. 9 at the Akron Art Museum on South High Street.
Crnjak created two paintings and a wall drawing for the exhibit. Her work was partially funded by a Dean’s Summer Faculty Innovation Grant from the YSU College of Creative Arts and Communications. A recipient of three Individual Excellence Awards from the Ohio Arts Council, Crnjak was also awarded a Virginia Museum of Fine Art Professional Fellowship in drawing.
“Frameworks” spotlights regional artists selected by the museum’s chief curator, Ellen Rudolph, for their significant contributions to contemporary culture.
