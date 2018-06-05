YPD arrests suspect accused of cornering 2 store workers

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said an armed robber Sunday evening chased two employees of the Oak Street Dollar General store to a locked room in the back of the store and then tried in vain to open the door.

Officers were called to the store about 9 p.m., where the two employees told them they saw the suspect run into the store with a handgun, so they locked themselves in a back room. Witnesses told police they saw the suspect run out of the store and take off a black, hooded sweatshirt.

Police found the suspect at Oak Street and Medina Avenue and the sweatshirt and a handgun behind a nearby home. The teen was taken to the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of aggravated robbery.