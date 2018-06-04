Ex-TCI inmate pleads to dealing drugs while in prison

WARREN

A former Trumbull Correctional Institution inmate has pleaded guilty to six drug-related charges and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity for drug dealing at the prison from January to November 2015.

Joel C. White, 32, who is in the Trumbull County jail, will be sentenced June 25 in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. Prosecutors agreed to recommend no more than three years in prison.

He pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Peter Kontos to the corruption charge, plus aggravated drug trafficking, drug trafficking, theft of drugs and illegally conveying drugs into a prison. He could get more than 11 years in prison.

A co-defendant, Jacklyn E. Cropper, 40, of Canton, a former pharmacist, is also indicted on the same charges. Her case is pending.

Her pharmacy license was suspended in December 2015 and her license remains inactive.