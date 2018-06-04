Ex-TCI inmate pleads to dealing drugs while in prison
WARREN
A former Trumbull Correctional Institution inmate has pleaded guilty to six drug-related charges and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity for drug dealing at the prison from January to November 2015.
Joel C. White, 32, who is in the Trumbull County jail, will be sentenced June 25 in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. Prosecutors agreed to recommend no more than three years in prison.
He pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Peter Kontos to the corruption charge, plus aggravated drug trafficking, drug trafficking, theft of drugs and illegally conveying drugs into a prison. He could get more than 11 years in prison.
A co-defendant, Jacklyn E. Cropper, 40, of Canton, a former pharmacist, is also indicted on the same charges. Her case is pending.
Her pharmacy license was suspended in December 2015 and her license remains inactive.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 17, 2017 11:21 a.m.
Man gets 3 years for drug trafficking; could get out in 6 months
- March 13, 2018 9:11 a.m.
East Liverpool man pleads guilty to drug-related charges
- November 14, 2017 11:53 a.m.
Youngstown man gets 3 years for drug trafficking
- September 7, 2016 midnight
Man sentenced in East Side drug case
- December 28, 2017 10:58 a.m.
Boardman man pleads guilty in robbery case
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.