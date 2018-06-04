Warren PD probes how baby received life-threatening injuries

WARREN — Police are investigating how a baby, 7 weeks old, received life-threatening injuries, including fractures of the jaw, both sides of the skull, colar bone and tibia, as well as a brain bleed and two older rib fractures.

The boy, whose address is on Berkshire Drive Southeast in the Candlelight Apartments off of North Road, is expected to survive but is in the pediatric intensive care unit of Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron.

Capt. Rob Massucci, chief of detectives of the Warren Police Department, who called the injuries “pretty alarming,” said the police department was alerted by hospital officials at 9 p.m. Saturday after the baby’s mother took the baby to the hospital. A detective responded to the hospital to investigate.

The mother and later the baby’s father, who both live with the child. were interviewed. No charges have been filed.