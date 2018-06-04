Two Valley companies get first state pot licenses


June 4, 2018 at 2:47p.m.

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Board of Pharmacy today awarded medical marijuana provisional dispensary licenses to companies based in Youngstown and Warren.

Getting the licenses are Quest Wellness Ohio II LLC at 4323 Market St. in Youngstown and Green Leaf Medical of Ohio II LLC at 2932 Youngstown Road in Warren.

There were only two medical marijuana dispensary licenses available in all of Mahoning, Trumbull and Ashtabula counties.

Statewide, 376 companies submitted dispensary applications and 56 provisional licenses were awarded today.

