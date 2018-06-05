Theisler gets 2 years in prison if $400K restitution paid


June 4, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

Former Warren Fabricating chief financial officer Paul F. Theisler Jr., 66, of Andrews Court, Canfield, will spend two years in prison if he turns over $400,000 in restitution by Aug. 8, as his plea agreement requires.

Theisler was the company’s most senior and highest-ranking employee when company officials determined in late 2016 that he stole more than $2 million from the company.

Theisler was scheduled to go to trial Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on one count of aggravated theft, but he pleaded guilty to a reduced count of aggravated theft late Monday, before the trial started.

Read more about the case in Tuesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$469000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$309000