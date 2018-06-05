Theisler gets 2 years in prison if $400K restitution paid

Staff report

WARREN

Former Warren Fabricating chief financial officer Paul F. Theisler Jr., 66, of Andrews Court, Canfield, will spend two years in prison if he turns over $400,000 in restitution by Aug. 8, as his plea agreement requires.

Theisler was the company’s most senior and highest-ranking employee when company officials determined in late 2016 that he stole more than $2 million from the company.

Theisler was scheduled to go to trial Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on one count of aggravated theft, but he pleaded guilty to a reduced count of aggravated theft late Monday, before the trial started.

