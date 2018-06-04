Tech, retailers power Monday stocks
By The Associated Press
U.S. stocks rose for the second consecutive day Monday with technology companies, retailers and household goods companies in the lead. Indexes of technology companies and smaller, more U.S.-focused companies both hit all-time highs.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 index added 12.25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,746.87.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 178.48 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,813.69.
The Nasdaq composite surged 52.13 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,606.46.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 5.39 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,653.37.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 73.26 points, or 2.7 percent.
The Dow is up 94.47 points, or 0.4 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 703.07 points, or 10.2 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 117.86 points, or 7.7 percent.
