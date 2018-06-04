Struthers man gets 6 years for January armed robbery
YOUNGSTOWN — A Struthers man accused of robbing two people at gunpoint received a six-year prison sentence this morning in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Luis Mateo IV, 19, entered guilty pleas to charges of aggravated robbery and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer as his case was set to go to trial.
The charges resulted from two incidents in January when Mateo attempted to sell marijuana but ended up holding the potential buyer at gunpoint, prosecutors said.
