Ohio reported some minor power outages, but had most electricity restored by 10:30 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A line of thunderstorms drenched the area with 11/2 to 13/4 inches of rain in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties Sunday afternoon causing sporadic heavy flooding, particularly in Poland Township in Mahoning County and parts of Trumbull County.

According to the Trumbull County 911 emergency center, flooding was experienced in areas from Hubbard to Weathersfield and Howland north through Bazetta and Cortland, where roads and basements flooded and trees were downed.

Also, the storms brought wind gusts of up to 60 mph in some areas and brought down tree limbs and power lines, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

As of 6 p.m., Ohio Edison reported that 82 customers in Mahoning County were without electricity. Also, about six customers in Columbiana County and fewer than five in Trumbull lost power during the storm. By 10:30 p.m., Ohio Edison reported fewer than five customers without power in Mahoning and Trumbull counties and still six in Columbiana County.

While the storm dropped a lot of rain in a two-hour period, it moved quickly through Northeast Ohio into Northwest Pennsylvania. According to weather experts, very little additional rain was expected in Ohio overnight.