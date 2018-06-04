Officials: Girl used cellphone app to send school threat

HERMINIE, Pa.

Authorities allege that a 9-year-old girl used a cellphone app to transmit a bomb threat to a Pennsylvania elementary school last month.

State police in Westmoreland County said the May 26 threat against Yough’s H.W. Good Elementary School was made through a popular gaming site.

Police called to investigate last week identified a suspect and determined that the threat wasn’t credible.

Officer wounds self during pursuit near San Diego marathon

SAN DIEGO

A San Diego police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg Sunday while pursuing a hit-and-run suspect who pointed a weapon at officers and was eventually arrested on the roof of a parking structure near the finish line of an annual marathon, authorities said.

Officers fired at the woman but missed after she brandished the weapon at the parking facility at the edge of a downtown plaza shared by City Hall, police Chief David Nisleit told reporters.

The suspect, 58-year-old Mona Elease Williams, threw the weapon from the top of the structure to the street below before being taken into custody, Nisleit said.

At least 7 killed by erupting volcano in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY

One of Central America’s most-active volcanos erupted in fiery explosions of ash and molten rock Sunday, killing at least seven people and injuring 20 while a towering cloud of smoke blanketed nearby villages in heavy ash.

National Disaster Coordinator Sergio Cabanas said an undetermined number of people were missing after the eruption of the Volcan de Fuego, Spanish for “volcano of fire,” which lies 27 miles from Guatemala City.

Cabanas said four people, including a disaster agency official, died when lava set a house on fire in El Rodeo village, and two children were burned to death as they watched the volcano’s second eruption this year from a bridge.

Israel strikes sites in Gaza after rocket fire resumes

JERUSALEM

The Israeli military struck Hamas militant sites in Gaza early Sunday in response to the resumption of rocket fire toward Israel, which threatened to unravel an informal cease-fire that had held since a flare-up of violence last week.

Israel also has been battling fires caused by kites rigged with incendiary devices, or attached to burning rags, launched by Palestinians in Gaza that have damaged forests and burned southern agricultural fields.

The military said it hit 15 Hamas targets, including military compounds, munition factories and naval forces. The strikes come after militants broke days of calm along the volatile frontier by firing projectiles toward Israeli communities.

Motorcyclist dies in crash with bear, SUV in Oregon

WARM SPRINGS, Ore.

Authorities say a 39-year-old off-duty firefighter was killed when his motorcycle struck a large bear on a Central Oregon highway and he was hit by another vehicle.

Oregon State Police said Rhett Larsen, of Bend, died at the scene of Saturday night’s crash on Highway 26 near Warm Springs.

The Bend Fire Department on social media Sunday called the fire engineer a “respected leader” and said he is deeply missed.

